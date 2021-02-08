AISD student named to All-State Choir all four years of high school

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Amarillo Independent School District, “Ethan Worsham, senior at Amarillo High School, has earned the prestigious honor of Texas All-State Musician all four years of his High School career.

All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive and only the top two percent of student musicians in Texas earn the All-State placement each year. Even fewer achieve that distinction all four years of high school. Ethan is under the direction of Carolyn Terrell, Amarillo High Choir Director who estimates it has been at least 25 years since a student from AHS has been a four-year All State Choir member.”

According to AISD, each year 50,000-60,000 student musicians from around the state initially enter the audition with about 1,800 selected for All-State placement. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to a TMEA All-State music group.

For the 2020-2021 school year, 14 Amarillo ISD musicians were selected for an All-State band or choir:

AHS Choir

Elanna Weber, Soprano I, 3rd Chair, Treble Choir

Mia Spidel, Soprano I, 5th Chair, Treble Choir

Rachel Haase, Alto I, 1st Chair, Mixed Choir, Three-Year All-Stater

Ethan Worsham, Tenor 1, 1st Chair, Mixed Choir, Four-Year All-Stater

AHS Band

6A

Kaitlyn Rubinski – Bass Clarinet

Seth Meason – Horn

5A

Dayton Scholz – Bb Clarinet (2nd year to make all-state)

Tushar Bhagat – Bb Clarinet

Graham McFarland – Bass Clarinet (2nd year to make all-state)

James Selman – Euphonium

THS Choir

Noah Bellis, 3rd chair Men’s Chorus Tenor 1

THS Band

Jordan Nguyen – 6a Clarinet

CHS Choir

Analia Pequeno, 5th chair 2nd Soprano (Women’s Choir)

Heaven Watts, 2nd chair 2nd Alto (Mixed Choir)

Beginning as early as 6th grade, AISD said that Ethan had many choir role models he saw going through this process. Seeing the challenges and successes urged him to accomplish what the others couldn’t, and that is making it all four years. He set this goal for himself, and decided that no amount of adversity would stop him from giving it his best shot.

“It took 4 years of dedication to the music to earn my place as a 4 year all-stater. I truly believe you must have a work ethic that propels you to be your best, such as giving up free time to work your pieces, understand the intentions of the composer, and find the many ways you can create musicality in your audition. The better you know the inner workings of the audition selections, the more connected you will feel to what you’re singing and its importance,” said Ethan.

He said he hopes to encourage other students just as he was encouraged when he began his journey. “I want to tell young musicians to always remember why they love music. There were many moments throughout my All-state process that practicing my music felt like a chore rather than something I loved to do. I simply had to remind myself that no matter what happened and how hard the process became, I began this journey because I genuinely love singing the music. It saved me and encouraged me to always keep going.”

Because of the impacts of the pandemic, TMEA will not host a 2021 performance event.