AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Independent School District announced Saturday, that Sleepy Hollow Elementary Principal Chris Paddock has died.

AISD said in a Facebook post, Paddock was an encouraging leader, a supportive mentor, and a friend, who began his career at AISD in 2001.

“How many high-fives can give your staff today? How many high-fives can you give your kids? How many smiles can you let people borrow because they can’t find theirs that day? I really believe that if you value people and we have that relationship where we can talk about anything, then we can get through it together,” Paddock told AISD.

via Amarillo ISD Facebook post

According to an AISD post, Paddock was a teacher, coach, and leader at Fannin Middle School, Travis Middle School, Caprock High School, Palo Duro High School, and Sleepy Hollow Elementary.

AISD detailed that, “The Amarillo ISD family grieves with the students, staff, and families of Sleepy Hollow Elementary and with many others in the Amarillo community who knew and loved Principal Chris Paddock. Our hearts are with Chris’s wife, who is also an AISD educator, and their children.”

Officials explained that they understand that, “The start of the new school year will be difficult for Sleepy Hollow Elementary School and our AISD family.”