AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A school with the highest level of poverty in Amarillo ISD is giving back to the community.

Emerson Elementary did the “Change for Change” fundraiser through United Way this money and was able to donate more than $3,000.

“The class with the most coins, won a pizza party. And it’s crazy because there are classes that raised $400 And you know, it was all just for a pizza party, but they knew that they were giving back to their community. And this campus is a title one school so to them, they were giving back into their own communities,” said Angela Orozco, a teacher at Emerson Elementary.