AISD school board members discuss steps for maintaining district facilities moving forward

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Independent School District board members discussed steps for maintaining district facilities moving forward.

During work session, the district and Corgan Architecture did what they call long-range facility master planning moving forward. That planning helps identify the potential needs for all AISD facilities with staff input, and architect and engineer walkthroughs.

“And they wanted to stop, really take a look at everything, reevaluate their plan, and then develop something moving forward that could be a five, 10, 20 year plan to make sure the instructional environment serving the students and staff of Amarillo ISD are the best that they possibly can for the students,” said Lance Melton, Vice President, and Senior Project manager, Corgan Architect.

According to Melton, one of the buildings still in use was built in 1910.