AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, officials from Amarillo ISD said they wanted to make the process of purchasing school supplies easier for families, by implementing a districtwide standard for elementary and secondary school supply lists.

According to an AISD release, all students are required to have ample supplies from the lists provided. As supplies are depleted throughout the year, please replace your child’s supplies in a timely manner. Additional organizational (i.e. spirals, folders, USB drives) and/or content-specific (i.e. protractors, project supplies) supplies may be requested by individual teachers throughout the school year. If you have questions concerning these supplies, please contact your school’s principal directly.

According to AISD:

All additional organizational and content-specific supplies must have approval from the campus administration before initiating the request. Timelines for purchasing additional supplies should be reasonable (minimum of five days) and will be kept to a minimal expense.

Brand name, color, size, etc. are left to parent discretion.

Students will not be penalized or rewarded for purchasing school supplies.​

Due to increasing applications of technology-based instructional activities, students are encouraged to bring small “earbud” type headphones to be used at the teacher’s and principal discretion.

School Supply Lists for 2022-2023:

Pre K/Kindergarten List

* 2022-2023 School Year *

Baggies – (1) box – quart for girls

Baggies – (1) box – gallon for boys

Crayons – (2) boxes – 24 count

Dry erase markers – (2) 4 pack

Glue sticks – (8)

Tissue – (2) large boxes

Markers – (1) box – 8 pack classic colors ​Washable preferred

Scissors – (1) pair – blunt tip

Pencils – (24) – #2

Pocket folders w/brads – (1)

Pencil box – (1)

Earbud type headphones (1 pair)

Disinfecting wipes (1) container

1st and 2nd Grade List

* 2022-2023 School Year *

Baggies – (1) box – quart for girls

Baggies – (1) box – gallon for boys

Crayons – (2) boxes – 24 count

Dry erase markers – (2) 4 pack

Glue – (1) bottle

Glue sticks – (8)

Tissue – (2) large boxes

Markers – (1) box – 8 pack classic colors ​Washable preferred

Scissors – (1) pair – blunt tip

Pencils – (48) – #2

Pocket folders w/brads – (4)

Composition notebook – (3)

Pencil box – (1)

Pink erasers – (2)

Earbud type headphones (1 pair)

Disinfecting wipes (1) container

3rd, 4th and 5th Grade List

* 2022-2023 School Year *

Colored pencils – (1) box – 12 count

Composition notebooks – (5) – wide ruled

Crayons – (1) box – 24 count

Dry erase markers – (2) 4 pack

Glue sticks – (6)

Tissue – (2) large boxes

Markers – (1) box – 8 pack classic colors Washable preferred

Scissors – (1) pair – pointed tip

Pencils – (48) – #2

Pocket folders w/brads – (4)

Pencil bag – (1)

3-Ring Binder (1″) – (1)​

Earbud type headphones (1 pair)

Disinfecting wipes (1) container

Middle School List

* 2022-2023 School Year *

Black or blue ballpoint pens

No. 2 pencils

Map colors/colored pencils

Highlighters (4-count of 4 different colors)

A box of tissues

3-ring binder with wide-ruled notebook paper

Composition notebook, 1 per core class

Folders, 1 per subject

Dry erase markers (4-count)

Glue sticks

Suggested item: Earbud type headphones (1 pair)

High School List

* 2022-2023 School Year *