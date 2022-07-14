AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, officials from Amarillo ISD said they wanted to make the process of purchasing school supplies easier for families, by implementing a districtwide standard for elementary and secondary school supply lists.
According to an AISD release, all students are required to have ample supplies from the lists provided. As supplies are depleted throughout the year, please replace your child’s supplies in a timely manner. Additional organizational (i.e. spirals, folders, USB drives) and/or content-specific (i.e. protractors, project supplies) supplies may be requested by individual teachers throughout the school year. If you have questions concerning these supplies, please contact your school’s principal directly.
According to AISD:
- All additional organizational and content-specific supplies must have approval from the campus administration before initiating the request. Timelines for purchasing additional supplies should be reasonable (minimum of five days) and will be kept to a minimal expense.
- Brand name, color, size, etc. are left to parent discretion.
- Students will not be penalized or rewarded for purchasing school supplies.
- Due to increasing applications of technology-based instructional activities, students are encouraged to bring small “earbud” type headphones to be used at the teacher’s and principal discretion.
School Supply Lists for 2022-2023:
- Elementary School Supply List 2022-2023 – English (Opens in new window)
- Elementary School Supply List 2022-2023 – Spanish (Opens in new window)
- Secondary School Supply List 2022-2023 – English (Opens in new window)
- Secondary School Supply List 2022-2023 – Spanish (Opens in new window)
Pre K/Kindergarten List
* 2022-2023 School Year *
- Baggies – (1) box – quart for girls
- Baggies – (1) box – gallon for boys
- Crayons – (2) boxes – 24 count
- Dry erase markers – (2) 4 pack
- Glue sticks – (8)
- Tissue – (2) large boxes
- Markers – (1) box – 8 pack classic colors
- Washable preferred
- Scissors – (1) pair – blunt tip
- Pencils – (24) – #2
- Pocket folders w/brads – (1)
- Pencil box – (1)
- Earbud type headphones (1 pair)
- Disinfecting wipes (1) container
1st and 2nd Grade List
* 2022-2023 School Year *
- Baggies – (1) box – quart for girls
- Baggies – (1) box – gallon for boys
- Crayons – (2) boxes – 24 count
- Dry erase markers – (2) 4 pack
- Glue – (1) bottle
- Glue sticks – (8)
- Tissue – (2) large boxes
- Markers – (1) box – 8 pack classic colors
- Washable preferred
- Scissors – (1) pair – blunt tip
- Pencils – (48) – #2
- Pocket folders w/brads – (4)
- Composition notebook – (3)
- Pencil box – (1)
- Pink erasers – (2)
- Earbud type headphones (1 pair)
- Disinfecting wipes (1) container
3rd, 4th and 5th Grade List
* 2022-2023 School Year *
- Colored pencils – (1) box – 12 count
- Composition notebooks – (5) – wide ruled
- Crayons – (1) box – 24 count
- Dry erase markers – (2) 4 pack
- Glue sticks – (6)
- Tissue – (2) large boxes
- Markers – (1) box – 8 pack classic colors
- Washable preferred
- Scissors – (1) pair – pointed tip
- Pencils – (48) – #2
- Pocket folders w/brads – (4)
- Pencil bag – (1)
- 3-Ring Binder (1″) – (1)
- Earbud type headphones (1 pair)
- Disinfecting wipes (1) container
Middle School List
* 2022-2023 School Year *
- Black or blue ballpoint pens
- No. 2 pencils
- Map colors/colored pencils
- Highlighters (4-count of 4 different colors)
- A box of tissues
- 3-ring binder with wide-ruled notebook paper
- Composition notebook, 1 per core class
- Folders, 1 per subject
- Dry erase markers (4-count)
- Glue sticks
- Suggested item: Earbud type headphones (1 pair)
High School List
* 2022-2023 School Year *
- Black or blue ballpoint pens
- Red ballpoint pen
- No. 2 pencils or mechanical pencils
- Map colors/colored pencils
- Highlighters (4-count of 4 different colors)
- A box of tissues
- 3-ring binder with loose-leaf notebook paper
- Spiral-bound notebook
- Folders, 1 per subject
- 4 composition notebooks
- Suggested item: Earbud type headphones (1 pair)