AISD preparing for a possible future bond election

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD is preparing for a possible future bond election.

Board members held a special meeting at noon on June 18.

They met with the district’s bond financial advisor and discussed financial analysis and current economic conditions.

Board members said they will need to conduct a study to set a budget for the bond.

Obliviously it was a good work day for the board. Good workshop with our bond consultant, Doug Witt. He provided up to date information regarding where we are as a district and the current bonds we have in place. And obviously an opportunity to look at our future facility needs as well, said David Nance AISD Council Member.

A date to conduct the study has not been set.