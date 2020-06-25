AISD offers parents a choice on in-person or virtual learning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AISD is preparing for the next school year and released part of their plan today, which involves parents making a choice on whether their child attends class virtually or in-person.

Governor Greg Abbott said Texas Students will return to classrooms this fall and AISD said it is their intention to start school on Thursday, August 20.

The next school year for AISD students and parents will see some changes, one of which may include adding 10-20 minutes to each instructional day. They will also have to make a big decision as AISD announced today they will offer two options for how students can receive instruction.

AISD said children can either attend class at the school or parents can choose for their child to receive virtual at-home instruction.

Both choices will look different according to AISD, they said they are still waiting for further direction from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and local health officials, but they know the environment on campuses will change. As for students who learn virtually, the expectations and requirements from the TEA will be much greater, both for the students and for the school district.

For the upcoming Fall semester, AISD said their virtual classrooms will engage students in new digital learning focused around the complete, rigorous state curriculum just as their classmates who are learning in-person.

AISD is asking parents to complete a short survey letting them know which option for instruction their family will most likely choose to begin the school year, but first, ask them to watch the video from AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis that was at the top of this story.

