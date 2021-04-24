AISD hosts Pre-k and Kindergarten Safari event, parents and kids invited to tour school and register

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – When it comes to sending their young children to school, one of the biggest benefits for parents is having the opportunity to ask questions and meet their children’s prospective teachers and administrators. Amarillo ISD students and parents were invited to do just that today at AISD’s Pre-K and Kindergarten Safari, the district said.

The event was held for families with children who will be 3, 4 or 5-years-old by September 1, 2021 and who are not currently enrolled in an AISD pre-k or kindergarten program. AISD officials said students and parents at each of the district’s 35 elementary school campuses as well as the George Washington Carver Early Childhood Academy.

To help kids get comfortable with their new classrooms and teachers, AISD put on a scavenger hunt. The district said this also gave parents an opportunity to ask any questions they had about sending their young ones to school.

“This may help ease a parent’s mind about choosing to take this important step and enrolling their child in Pre-K or Kindergarten,” said Brittany Hinz, Amarillo ISD Early Childhood Education Coordinator. “Kids will get to have some fun around the campus and work out any jitters they might have about starting school.”

The district also gave families the opportunity to register for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year at the event. For families who were not able to make the event, AISD said they will be able to do so in the coming months.

Click here for the AISD Campus Locator.