AISD holds in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD moved forward with plans to host in-person commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020 in an outdoor setting this weekend.

Ceremonies for each of AISD’s four high schools were held at Dick Bivins Stadium from June 9-12.

The ceremonies did follow social distancing recommendations. Graduates received four tickets each, and families were given parking and seating assignments according to their graduate’s last name.

“Throughout all of our planning this spring and the making of our virtual graduation video, we have remained hopeful that we would be able to also honor our graduates with a more traditional, in-person graduation ceremony,” said Superintendent Doug Loomis. “We never wanted our graduates to miss out on feeling that excitement and anticipation of having their names announced and crossing the stage in front of a family who are there to celebrate them…”

