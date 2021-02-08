AISD elementary selected to perform at annual TMEA conference



AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo ISD elementary school has something to sing about these days. The Western Plateau’s 4th and 5th grade honor choir has been invited to perform at this year’s Texas Music Educator’s Association Convention/Clinic.

The Rockin’ Roadrunners’ director, Mary Ferguson, said ensembles who are selected for the convention demonstrates the highest level of achievement in music education.

“Hundreds of schools send in audition videos for that and they chose four and we were one of the four they chose this year to perform,” Ferguson explained.

“It feels awesome,” 5th grader, Hunter Noble explained. “I started choir in 4th grade and I didn’t think we would go to this honestly but we did… we made it.”

Ferguson said they will perform five songs at the convention. Two of the songs will be in English, two in Spanish, and one in French.

This performance will take place virtually at 8 p.m. on Feb. 11.

According to the TMEA website, Canyon High School’s mixed choir and De Zavala Middle School choir were most recently selected to perform at the convention.

If you would like to see the Rockin’ Roadrunners’ perform live, click here.