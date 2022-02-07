AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo ISD said its Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Monday, February 7, in the Criminal Justice area, at AmTech Career Academy at 3601 Plains Blvd. That meeting is expected to start at 5:30 p.m.
On the agenda as posted by AISD:
- Public Comments
- Action Item
A. Consider approving a contract with Tri-State General Contracting Group for the Houston Middle School weight room project, CSP #4049
- Information Items
A. Review and discuss with the Community Facilities Advisory Committee the results of a community survey regarding District facility needs and priorities and future bond proposals
B. Consultation with legal counsel regarding Fairly and Hodge v. Amarillo Independent School District, Cause No. 109734-D-CV, 320th District Court, Potter County, Texas
C. Consultation with legal counsel regarding the Petition for Detachment and Annexation of Land from Bushland Independent School District to Amarillo Independent School District
Amarillo ISD Core Values
- Excellence
- Resource Allocation
- Superior Staffing
- Community Engagement
- Educational Equity If, during the course of the meeting, the Board determines it should go into a closed meeting, the Board will conduct the closed meeting in accordance with the Texas Open Meeting Act, Government Code Chapter 551, Subchapters D and E. Before any closed meeting is convened, the presiding officer will publicly identify the section or sections of the Act authorizing the closed meeting. The Board may consult telephonically or by videoconference call or communications over the Internet with outside legal counsel pursuant to Texas Government Code 551.129. All final votes, actions, or decisions will be taken in open meeting.