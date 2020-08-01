Amarillo ISD approves purchase of desk shields

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees held a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss approving the purchase of desk shields for use in district classrooms.

The meeting held on Friday, July 31 was virtual and held at 4 p.m. In the meeting, the board voted to purchase desk shields for schools in the district for the well being of both students and teachers.

During the meeting, AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis discussed what the desk shields would look like, and how they would work for each student.

“They have got a frame around them that’s made out of a plastic material and then the front and the sides are see-through material, so they’ll sit on a desk like a tri-fold would. Kids will be able to look to their right, to the left, and straight ahead,” said Loomis.

According to Loomis, AISD is purchasing around 30,000 desk shields from Demco, the company providing the shields, for just over $702,000. The costly financial decision was one the board believed had to be done.

“We think this is an opportunity just one step further to try to reassure our parents and our community, and our staff that we’re doing everything possible to take care of them,” said Loomis.

Loomis said Demco should have 10,000 shields ready for AISD by the end of August, and the other 20,000 within the first two weeks of September.

The plan right now, according to Loomis is to get the first order of shields to the district’s high schools due to the limitations of social distancing, but the plan is not final. Loomis said they will make a final decision when they find out who is enrolling virtually, and in person.

According to AISD, $300,000 of the $702,000 price tag will come from the Early Educational Allotment.

