AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo Independent School District announced that registration for the 2022-2023 school year begins on Monday, July 18.

Returning Students

According to the AISD website, returning AISD students can register for the 2022-2023 school year beginning on Monday, July,18. Registration can be completed using Skyward Family Access.

Applicants are advised to use a laptop or computer for Skyward.

The Skyward Family Access page contains the Skyward Access login and links for instructions on how to register. If students do not have their Skyward Access login, they are asked to contact their home campus.

If students have moved over the summer and are attending a new school, they are asked to complete the Student Proof of Residency form

New Students

According to the AISD website, new students will need to register on the New to Amarillo ISD web page.

Pre-K and Kindergarten

According to the AISD website, families of Pre-K and Kindergarten students will need to visit the Early Childhood Education Department web page for assistance with registration tasks and links to registration forms.

For more information on registration, visit the Amarillo Independent School District Website.