Air Force looking to establish Restoration Advisory Board at Cannon Air Force Base

N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Air Force is looking to see if the community is interested in establishing a Restoration Advisory Board at the Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico.

The board will be made up of local community members, the Air Force, the EPA and other state and local regulators.

The goal is to discuss Air Force environmental restoration activities associated with Cannon Air Force Base.

The Air Force will be posting in the local newspaper on Feb. 17, and will give the public 45 days to respond.

It there is enough interest, they will establish that board.

The Air Force has also planned a public meeting to discuss issues associated with PFAS contamination identified at Cannon Air Force Base on Mar. 17.

More information will be made available in March.