Ahead of schedule: Projects funded by Proposition 2

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In 2016, Amarillo residents voted to approve Proposition 2, which is an effort to enhance the city’s emergency services.

City of Amarillo Director of Facilities and Capital Projects, Jerry Danforth, stated, “Prop two has dealt with all the emergency services departments in a great way for the City of Amarillo. It’s increased the ability of all of the departments to service the city’s needs.”

Since the proposition was passed five years ago, Proposition 2 has funded numerous projects for the Amarillo Fire Department, the Amarillo Police Department, and the City of Amarillo’s Animal Management and Welfare.

While focusing specifically on the projects that have benefitted AFD, Danforth explained, “The fire stations that were replaced were built in back in the ’50s and ’60s. So obviously, we got our use out of those structures. They had gotten to the point to where they could no longer service the need of the fire department itself with their response times.”

Projects for the Amarillo Fire Department include:

Fire Station #3

Fire Station #5

Fire Station #9

A new fire garage building

“We were also able to order and acquire 155 brand new air packs from MSA and our older air packs were nearing 15 years old. This just allowed us to completely revamp and restart with two vital pieces of expensive equipment,” explained Chief Jason Mays with the Amarillo Fire Department.

As for the Amarillo Police Department, their projects include:

A 7th floor remodel

Courts remodel

Gym renovations

Remodeled building, streetscape, and secured parking

Regarding these projects and the funding they received from Proposition 2, Chief Martin Birkenfeld with the Amarillo Police Department said, “We’re very grateful for these projects, because it expanded our geographic footprint, gave us more office space in some areas where we desperately needed it. So it’s been a big help to us.”

As for Animal Management and Welfare, Danforth shared that the department received over $1,600,000 for a new clinic, observation building, and offices.

Additionally, after noticing rising construction costs, Danforth shared that the City Council approved to expedite the proposition’s funding and move forward quicker than initially planned.

“If we were to look at it, if we would have gone the original prop to process, we are actually about a year and a half in advance of where we would have been at this point in time,” explained Danforth.

The City of Amarillo shared that the new fire garage building on Third and Adams will be completed this summer. This is the final project to be funded by Proposition 2.