AHA Housing Choice Voucher Program to begin lottery waitlist this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — People can start to apply for the Amarillo Housing Authority (AHA) Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) waitlist Lottery starting this upcoming week.

The pre-application enrollment process for the Amarillo Housing Authority (AHA) Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) waitlist Lottery starts this month on Monday, September 7. 

HCVP gives rental assistance for low-income families. According to the program, all applicants have an equal opportunity of being selected when complying with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development standards.

Open enrollment will start on Monday, Sept. 7, and end Friday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m.

Pre-applications for HCVP will be accepted online here. Only one pre-application per family will be accepted.

