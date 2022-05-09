AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AgTexas Farm Credit Services announced that $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school seniors at its seventh annual AgTexas AgYouth awards program at 6:30 p.m. on May 9, at the Embassy Suites in downtown Amarillo.

According to AgTexas, the awards will honor seniors for their dedication to agriculture who have excelled in their 4-H and FFA chapters, which allows students to “learn and apply sciences and technology to make farming and ranching more productive and offer promising futures.”

“We are honoring some of the best and brightest young minds in Texas with this program,” said AgTexas Farm Credit CEO Tim McDonald. “These students represent the next generation of agriculture in Texas and the United States. It`s our privilege to pay tribute to their achievements thus far and encourage them for the future.”

McDonald continued, “We’ve missed being in person with our banquets for the past two years due to the pandemic. We love celebrating in the same room with our honorees and their parents. Graduation season is a special time in their lives, and we look forward to sharing this occasion together. Monday evening will be a special time for us to gather together once again.”

In the Texas Panhandle Region, AgTexas detailed that 10 students will each receive a $1,000 scholarship, with the recipients chosen by a random drawing among the 30 honorees.

“We are very pleased to have created the Ag Youth of the Month program because it brings positive attention to young people who are investing in our state and nation as well as their own futures,” concluded McDonald. The scholarships can help fund education at four-year universities, community colleges, or trade schools.

