Aggravated assault at local restaurant leaves woman with life-threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An aggravated assault last Friday at the Blue Sky at 4201 I-40 West left one woman with life-threatening injuries, according to Corporal Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department.

Hilton said on Friday, Sept. 18 at 4:24 p.m. officers were called to the restaurant on a disorderly with a weapon.

According to Hilton, there had been a verbal altercation, and one employee made threats to another resulting in officers talking with both subjects. The male suspect was trespassed and left the scene, according to police.

However, at 9:44 p.m., Hilton said APD officers were called back to the restaurant on an aggravated assault.

The male suspect from the original call came back to the scene, and rammed a vehicle and struck a different female. The female was then pinned between the suspect’s vehicle and another, according to Hilton.

According to APD, the victim was taken to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the suspect fled the scene northbound on Western St.

Officers searched the area and located the suspect’s vehicle just north of I-40 and Western, but the suspect had fled on foot, according to Hilton.

Hilton also added there is no update on the female victim, and the suspect has not been located but will be named after warrants have been issued.

