After being displaced in 2020, Amarillo Community Market back on Polk Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Community Market is back on Polk Street. It returned to 1000 S. Polk St. at the Historic Bivins Mansion today. It was on the grounds of the historic Santa Fe Depot in 2020 to make COVID-19 mandates easier to comply with.

Amarillo Community Market Executive Director Beth Duke said while they appreciate the City of Amarillo working with them on COVID compliance in 2020, it’s been nice to return home.

“”We are excited to move back to our original home in Center City for the 2021 Amarillo Community Market,” Duke said. “For 2021, we wanted to return to Polk Street to take advantage of the beautiful historic grounds and to help our downtown restaurants welcome their guests back to Saturday lunch and brunch. At 1000 S. Polk, we also can offer outdoor yoga and Zumba. The porch will be our stage for live music.”

Hours for the Market are 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and admission is free. Parking is also free with significant amounts of on-street parking and nearby neighborhood parking lots.

According to ACM officials, the Market had over 100 applications for space by vendors, and provides a great economic opportunity for local farmers, gardeners, food truck artists and other creatives.

“Amarillo Community Market has become a Center City tradition. Everything in our market must be homegrown, homemade, handcrafted or hand-created,” Duke said. “People love to come to our historic downtown and stroll through the market booths where they can meet the growers, bakers and artists.”