After 90 days in the hospital, man recovers from COVID-19 and gets surprise welcome home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It has been 90 days since father and grandfather Esrael Silva, has been in the hospital with COVID-19.

On Monday, Feb. 1, his grandchildren sit in the waiting room and wait impatiently for Silva to be released.

“He’s going to walk out of here and there’s like a one in 10 chance that would even happen,” Matthew Silva, Esrael’s son, stated.

Not only has Silva, survived his battle with the virus, but he is also able to walk out which is

something at one time he was not able to do.



“It was completely out of our control. There was nothing that we could do to help my dad. There’s not an amount of money. There’s not a special pill. there’s not an end all be all to fix it,” Matthew said.

With nothing his family could do, his sons relied on their faith.



“That’s what my family did. They put it in god’s hands and they believed that I was going to pull through this and here I am. My family tells us that they put me under on Nov. 7 and I woke up on Dec. 25,” Esrael Silva explained.

“He’s going to walk out of this hospital today so it’s really amazing for our family and a true testimony to God’s healing power,” Matthew Silva, stated.

Walking out of the hospital was just the start to an amazing day for Silva.



“I’m not going to lie, there were some times and it was an emotional rollercoaster,” Matthew Silva, said.

With a DPS escort and a huge surprise welcome, loved ones showed he was not only cared for but missed as well.