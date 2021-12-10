After 70 years, Sudan soldier missing in Korean War accounted for

SUDAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Army Cpl. Marvin D. Actkinson, 18, of Sudan, Texas, was accounted for over 70 years after being reported missing in action during the Korean War. Now found, his remains are expected to return to his home state for burial.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), Actkinson’s remains were identified in October 2021.

Actkinson was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, and reported missing on Dec. 2, 1950, after his unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. Newspaper clippings from the era offered by the DPAA described Actkinson as a football player and boxer during his time in school, and said his family was notified that he might have been alive and a prisoner.

Although he was reported at the time of his disappearance to be a private, the newspaper clippings showed government sources said then-missing Actkinson would be promoted once found. He was noted by the DPAA’s 2021 announcement as a corporal, seemingly fulfilling his promotion posthumously after he was accounted for.

The DPAA said that while Actkinson’s remains could not be recovered at the time of the attack on his unit, July 2018 saw 55 boxes purported to contain the remains of American service members turned over from North Korea. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were taken into the DPAA laboratory for identification.

Actkinson’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monument’s Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. According to the DPAA, a rosette will be placed next to his name to note that he has been accounted for. His profile is also available on the DPAA website.

While a funeral date has not yet been announced, Actkinson is expected to be buried in Colorado City, Texas.