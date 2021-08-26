Afghanistan refugees to potentially arrive in Amarillo in late September

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population says many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jeff Gulde with Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle said the organization anticipates seeing a handful of people arrive from Afghanistan in mid to late September.

Gulde said details are vague, but with a small Afghan community here, and because they help resettle refugees, they believe that some will be sent to Amarillo.

Gulde continues saying that Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is preparing for the refugees to make the transition as smooth as possible.

This is a developing story, stay with MyHighPlains.com for more information.