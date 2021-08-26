Afghanistan refugees to potentially arrive in Amarillo in late September

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jeff Gulde with Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle said the organization anticipates seeing a handful of people arrive from Afghanistan in mid to late September.
Gulde said details are vague, but with a small Afghan community here, and because they help resettle refugees, they believe that some will be sent to Amarillo.
Gulde continues saying that Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is preparing for the refugees to make the transition as smooth as possible.
