AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that its crews responded to a fire in the 3100 block of N Mirror Thursday night.

AFD said its “C” shift crews were called out to a structure and found fire showing from the roof when firefighters arrived.

Via the Amarillo Fire Department

AFD said crews were able to get the fire knocked down. Officials report there were no injuries.