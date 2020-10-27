AFD: Wellington Manor fire, 1 victim in life-threatening condition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Fire officials reported a fire at Wellington Manor on Monday.

Fire crews arrived at the apartment building around 4:26 p.m. A moderate amount of smoke was found coming from the unit.

Crews entered the apartment to extinguish the fire and perform a search of the building. The fire was under control at 4:42 p.m.

One occupant was located and removed through a bedroom window. The victim was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. There are no updates on the victim at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

