AFD: Wellington Manor fire, 1 victim in life-threatening condition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Fire officials reported a fire at Wellington Manor on Monday.
Fire crews arrived at the apartment building around 4:26 p.m. A moderate amount of smoke was found coming from the unit.
Crews entered the apartment to extinguish the fire and perform a search of the building. The fire was under control at 4:42 p.m.
One occupant was located and removed through a bedroom window. The victim was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. There are no updates on the victim at this time.
No other injuries were reported.
