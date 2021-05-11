AFD was called out to a structure fire on 24th Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on 24th Street at about 2:21 p.m.
When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the front window.
AFD said an APD officer called in the fire.
AFD said there were no occupants in the structure an no injuries.
