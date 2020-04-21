AFD teams up with B.O.O.M. Adventures to help local veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two local groups came together to help low income and homeless veterans on Monday, April 20.

Amarillo firefighters teamed up with the organization, Brothers-Sisters Of Our Military Adventures, or ‘B.O.O.M. Adventures’, to assist them at the V.A. Hospital in providing food for low-income and homeless veterans.

Jeff Justus, the Community Liaison for Amarillo Fire, said it felt good to give back.

“This makes us feel really good. To be able to give back to anybody, when everyone is giving so much to us. So we care about this community and everybody in it, and this gives us an opportunity to reach out and help people that need the help right now more than we do,” said Justus.

The two groups teamed up to donate upwards of five hundred dollars worth of food for the V.A., while also helping out those that work there.

Hector Flores, a board director for B.O.O.M. Adventures, said the organization is trying to look out for veterans, during this hard time.

“Everyone knows, Amarillo is a huge veteran loving community. And you know, with COVID-19 coming out, everyone is kind of just looking out for themselves. Businesses are being supported, which is awesome, but you know we shouldn’t also forget the vets as well. And so, this is where we just kind of come in with our program and our organization,” said Flores.

If you would like to help by donating to B.O.O.M. Adventures you can find them on their Facebook page, or their website at www.boomadventures.org.

