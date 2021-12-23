AFD save goats from morning house fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) responded to a structure fire this morning in the 700 block of South Fairmont St.

According to AFD, the first unit that arrived found “heavy black smoke” and fire coming from the rear of the property. AFD said that firefighter then went to the backyard where a goat pen and a stack of tires were burning under a tree. The flames had spread to the back of the house on to the tree, causing the powerline to come down, AFD added.

Fire crews were able to stop the fire and save the goats, AFD said. Firefighters checked the house for extensions then called Xcel Energy to fix the damaged power line, while animal control was called to pick up the goats.

According to AFD, it appeared that a heat lamp plugged into an extension cord had started the fire.

AFD is asking the public to “operate heaters and heat lamps away from combustible materials. Avoid using extension cords unless absolutely necessary.”