AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) responded to a fire that was reported as coming from street drains in east Amarillo on Tuesday night.

According to AFD, at around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, units responded to the 3200 block of SW 26th to investigate smoke that was showing from street drains. When crews arrived, AFD detailed that they found a “large amount of black turbulent smoke showing from multiple street drains in the area.”

Fire crews then gained access to a large drain pipe from the water runoff lake to further investigate and search for any people that could be in danger. Crews reported that there were no occupants and extinguished a fire in the drain. Firefighters, AFD said, opened multiple hydrants in the area to flow water into the street drain to extinguish all the fire.

AFD reported that the fire was under control and that the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate.