AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department was on the scene of a Tuesday morning storage unit fire on the 1500 block of Bell Street.

According to AFD, firefighters responded to a structure fire at around 6:55 a.m. on Bell. When firefighters arrived, they found fire in the storage unit next to the Axiom apartments.

The fire, according to AFD, is currently on the north side of the storage units while firefighters continue to investigate how many units the fire has affected, as the units all share an attic.

The source of the fire is unknown at this time, AFD reported.

