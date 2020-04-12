AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in northwest Amarillo on Sunday afternoon.
AFD officials said they dispatched six units to a reported structure fire at 1104 NW 15th Ave. around 3:13 p.m. AFD said they arrived by 3:18 p.m. and had the fire contained by 3:39 p.m.
The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in loss. The Red Cross has been requested for assistance.
The AFD also said an investigator will provide more information when they can.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- AFD responds to Sunday afternoon structure fire
- The NMDH confirms 10th positive case of COVID-19 in Curry County
- Possible Rain/Snow Mix to start the week
- Local church services for Easter changed due to COVID-19
- State of Texas: Help and hurdles for Texans facing job loss