AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that its crews were called to a fire at Emilios Collision and Repair at 12:22 p.m., Friday.

According to AFD, when crews arrived they found the workshop and some vehicles fully involved with fire. AFD said that after crews arrived there was an explosion that was believed to be from the acetylene torch workers had been using.

AFD said this was a two-alarm response and responded with 8 units and 26 personnel.

The fire department reports that there were no injuries. The Fire Mashall’s Office is still investigating the fire.