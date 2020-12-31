AFD responds to structure fire at I-40 and Washington

AMARILO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Fire Department reported that they have responded to a structure fire at I-40 and Washington.

AFD said when they arrived they found a single story building with heavy smoke showing.

All occupants were outside of the building when AFD arrived.

AFD reported they were able to put out the fire and remained on scene to confirm that it was extinguished.

AFD reports damage to two bedrooms and the attic, and smoke and water damage to the whole building.

AFD also reports no injuries and would like to remind everyone to keep space heaters in clear areas free of combustible material.