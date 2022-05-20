AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) responded to reports of smoke and heat, along with electrical issues, in the Amarillo Building located at 301 S. Polk on Friday.

AFD reported that when they arrived firefighters went to the basement where they located some overheated motors to the water system, which caused the elevator to fill with smoke. Fire crews, AFD detailed, then found “heat signatures” on their thermal imaging cameras on the fifth floor.

Multiple people that exited the building reported sparking and electrical shortages, while Xcel Energy was called to the scene and then discovered that a “squirrel had been electrocuted in the alley where the electrical tied into the building,” said AFD.

AFD reported that the power was restored and the building was clear of smoke and heat. In addition, 3rd Street between Polk and Taylor was reopened.