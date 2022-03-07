AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that crews responded to a structure fire and saved one puppy, in the 1000 block of North Hayes at around 11:28 a.m., Monday.

According to AFD, when crews arrived they noticed heavy smoke coming from a detached garage of the house and quickly extinguished the fire.

AFD said crews found a puppy in the garage that is doing fine, and no injuries were reported.

The Amarillo Fire Marshall’s Office determined that the fire was accidental due to a space heater that was placed too close to a mattress.

AFD said it wants to remind people to never place a space heater near combustible material and to leave at least three feet of clearance around a heater.