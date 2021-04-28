AFD responds to incident on north Loop, traffic down to one lane

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department is responding to an incident involving a semi-truck / trailer, on the north Loop and Western.

According to station crew, both the Amarillo Fire Department and Potter County Sheriff’s Office are on scene. The loop is currently open, but traffic has been cut down to one lane.





Drivers are advised to use caution in the area while emergency services respond to the incident.