AFD responds to heavy fire around a home on Englewood Dr.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Confirmed by Captain Cody Snyder of the Amarillo Fire Department, a home caught fire on the 2400 block of Englewood Drive.

No injuries are reported by AFD, but one pet is missing. Heavy fire was found around the outside of the building, but the cause is still under investigation.

Drivers going through the area are advised to use caution and look out for responding emergency vehicles.

