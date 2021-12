AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that crews responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of SW 59th Ave on Dec. 15 at around 4 p.m.

According to AFD, the first units that arrived found a home with a garage fully involved in fire near the back of the property.

AFD said firefighters were able to get the fire knocked down quickly and found no occupants inside.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the fire.