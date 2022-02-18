AMARILLO, Texas KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that crews were called to a fire at SE 21st and Mirror Street at around 8 a.m. on Friday.

AFD said when crews arrived they found an abandoned trailer house on fire near the back of the house. Crews had the fire under control by 9:21 a.m.

AFD said there was no one inside the home and no injuries were reported. The Fire Marshall’s Office ruled the fire as “undetermined” due to the floor collapsing around the origin point, making it impossible to determine.

The fire department also responded to a fire at the old BSA hospital at 200 NW 7th at around 11:17 a.m., Friday.

AFD said crews found smoke coming from the roof and when investigated, crews found smoke coming from the vent pipe leading down into the basement.

According to AFD, trespassers had been burning copper wire in the incinerator causing smoke to vent out of the roof. Fire crews extinguished the fire with a water pump can and called it under control at 11:39 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the Fire Marshal’s Office responded and ruled the fire “incendiary” caused by burning copper wire.