AFD responds to fire in West Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that crews were working to put out a fire at a home on Wayne St.

According to Chief Jeff Justus, crews were called out to a 2 alarm structure fire on Wayne St. and found the backside of a home fully involved with fire and large amounts of debris contributing to the fire.

Chief Justus said 8 units were dispatched at around 7:53 p.m. and were able to get the fire under control at 8:57 p.m.

According to AFD, one person was in the home and was able to get out safely.