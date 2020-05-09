AFD responds to fire in Southwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A fire in Amarillo caused $5,000 worth of damage to a home.

The Amarillo Fire Department said that on Saturday, May 9, at 10:52 a.m. they received notice of a possible structure fire at 4303 S. Ong. Fire department officials said they arrived at the scene by 10:59 a.m.

AFD said the homeowner told them he noticed smoke in the area he had been doing some plumbing work.

Fire crews were able to locate the fire between the exterior brick and the interior wall of the home, and when they accessed it, AFD was able to quickly extinguish the fire, and have it under control by 11:22 a.m.

The Fire department said there were no injuries, and damage to the home is estimated at around $5,000, although, they estimated without their quick access, a total loss of the structure would have been around $93,000.

AFD ruled the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.