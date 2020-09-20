AFD responds to fire in northwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department said they responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of S. Florida on Sunday.

At 5:04 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, AFD said they were called to a structure fire and were able to arrive at the scene by 5:07 a.m.

AFD said when crews arrived at the scene of the fire they discovered a large amount of fire showing from the front of a vacant residence.

Crews quickly knocked the flames down and confirmed that no one was inside the residence, according to AFD.

The fire department said fire investigators were requested due to the possibility of illegal habitation of the home.

