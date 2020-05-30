AFD responds to fire at the Country Club Villa Apartments

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —This morning the Amarillo Fire Department was called to a fire at the Country Club Villa Apartments.

The Amarillo Fire Department said Saturday morning at 10:35 AM they were called to a fire at the Country Club Villa Apartments, specifically building 9 located at 4401 S. Coulter.

AFD said the arrived at the apartment building at 10:39 AM and saw flames coming from the balcony of a second-floor apartment and noticed smoke pushing out of the gable vent of the attic.

According to AFD firefighters were able to evacuate all the residents from the second floor, and isolate the fire to the one apartment unit, and have the fire under control by 10:54 AM.

The AFD said there were no injuries reported, and the Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the cause of the fire to be from “improperly discarded smoking materials.”

