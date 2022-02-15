AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that crews were called to a fire at an abandoned motel near 6th and McMasters Tuesday.

AFD said the first units arrived at around 3:16 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from one of the units in the Morning Star Motel at 2501 SW 6th.

Firefighters entered the building and found a pile of contents and fire and worked to quickly extinguish it said the fire department.

AFD reports no injuries and found no one around at the time of the fire and said the fire may have been caused by trespassers. The fire is currently under investigation.