AFD responds to fire at 3700 block of SE 14th Ave

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Fire Department reports crews responded to a garage fire in the 3700 block of SE 14th Ave. on Oct. 26.

According to AFD, at around 2:48 p.m. crews arrived on the scene and found a heavy amount of smoke and fire coming from the roof of the house in the rear.

Firefighters made entry into the back of the house to search for victims and found fire in the attic and were able to extinguish it completely.

AFD said no injuries were reported and the occupants were outside the home at the time of the fire. A small dog was found inside and brought to safety.

AFD said the Fire Marshall’s Office is on scene and investigating the cause of the fire.