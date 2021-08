AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo fire crews responded to an electrical fire caused by an exterior sign at the Amarillo National Bank at I-40 and Coulter.

AFD crews at the scene said they were able to put the fire out in just over 10 minutes.

They said the sign on the north side of the building caught fire.

AFD Fire Chief Lucero told our crew there was some smoke and water damage to the building.

He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.