AFD responds to 2 alarm fire at 10th and Adams area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that they responded to a 2 alarm fire at the 10th and Adams area.
According to AFD there were two buildings involved one was on fire and the one had smoke showing only.
AFD said crews were dispatched at 9:29 p.m. to the old Lone Star Scales & Tails on Adams.
AFD said eight units were on scene and the fire was brought under control at 10:04 p.m.
AFD reports there were no injuries and no animals inside as the business is no longer in that building.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
