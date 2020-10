AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a large fire in Downtown Amarillo on Sunday night.

Capt. Cody Snyder said fire crews are at the Coliseum church, located near SW 5th Avenue and Georgia Street.

Capt. Snyder said there is partial building collapse and power lines on the ground. Anyone near the scene should watch for power lines.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.