AFD responded to structure fire on SE 3rd and Ross St.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire near the intersection of SE 3rd and Ross St. at 2:14 p.m.

AFD said units arrived and found light, laminar smoke coming from a commercial building.

AFD said crews entered the building and found an active fire in a back room full of papers and file cabinets.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control at 3:20 p.m. said AFD.

The Amarillo Fire Department said no one was inside. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for possible heat exhaustion.

The Fire Marshall’s Office had ruled the incident as an accidental electrical fire said AFD.