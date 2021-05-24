AFD responds to structure fire near downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Multiple Amarillo Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire near downtown Amarillo just after 3 a.m. this morning, May 24, according to AFD Public Information Officer Jeff Justus

Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of South Buchanan where they found heavy smoke and fire showing through the roof of a house. It is unknown at this time if anyone was inside, according to Justus.

