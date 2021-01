AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UPDATE: Capt. Cody Snyder with AFD reported that crews were called out to 2707 W. Amarillo Blvd.

Crews found a large volume of fire.

AFD said no injuries have been reported and no cause has been determined.

AFD has reported that crews are responding to a fire in the area of SE 6th and Russel.







Crews on scene at SE 6th and Russel – KAMR/KCIT

This story will be updated as information becomes available.